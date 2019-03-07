Kate Beckinsale Threw Some Shade at That Pete Davidson Meme

By now, you've undoubtedly seen at least a dozen memes involving the infamous photo of Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson at a New York Rangers game. But you probably haven't seen Beckinsale commenting on one of them, which is why CommentsbyCelebs is so great. The Instagram account found Beckinsale clapping back at one specific meme that pokes fun at the idea that girls are only into bad boys, leaving their more straight-laced brethren to fall by the wayside.

The meme she's referring to involves a photo of her and Davidson making out and Queer Eye culinary guru Antoni Porowski playing the third wheel. @dietbroke_, who created the meme, added the text, "Guys with problems from childhood who I can 'fix,'" over Davidson and "Me" over Beckinsale. Antoni was superimposed with the text, "Wholesome guys with good paying jobs who text back and have no baggage."

Image zoom Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Were Full-On Making Out on Their Hockey Date

Beckinsale wasn't going to be the butt of this joke, though she probably isn't commenting on every single iteration of this meme du jour. She clarified the situation, letting anyone who didn't know that Antoni's not interested in her at all.

"Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all #queereye," she wrote. No, Antoni's not the proverbial good guy next door and no, Davidson isn't the bad boy.

Neither Davidson nor Porowski have commented — yet — but Beckinsale's quick wit may inspire them to get in on the action, too. In the meantime, memes are fun, but seeing celebrities in those memes throw in their own explainers is even more fun.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Describes Her Ideal Man, and Pete Davidson Fits the Bill