Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Are Showing Major PDA Again

After Pete Davidson confirmed his new romance (and 20-year age difference) with girlfriend Kate Beckinsale on SNL, the couple is no longer hiding their affection for one another — quite the opposite, actually. For the past few months, Beckinson have been on a PDA parade of sorts, stretching from coast to coast.

First, Kate and Pete were spotted full-on making out at a New York Rangers game, and, now, they're pulling a total teenager move, kissing in the backseat of a car after The Dirt premiere in Los Angeles.

Image zoom ANSA

This time, Queer Eye's Antoni wasn't uncomfortably third-wheeling their date, however, a group of fans watched on from outside the car window. Awkward.

Image zoom ANSA

Despite the high volume of criticism they've received for their unlikely coupling, Beckinsale and Davidson aren't letting the naysayers get them down. Just last month, Kate hit back at an Instagram commenter offering some unsolicited dating advice. "Disappointed in your dating decisions," the user wrote, to which Kate replied: "Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say."

Davidson also shut down his fair share of haters who think he's too young for Kate. "Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference, but it doesn’t really bother us," he said during SNL's Weekend Update earlier this month.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Threw Some Shade at That Pete Davidson Meme​​​​​​​

"But then again, I'm new to this," he continued. "So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is."

We guess it's time to accept the fact that Beckinson is officially an item.