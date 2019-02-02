Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Were Just Caught Holding Hands After His Comedy Show

Real talk: What's going on between Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson?

The actress and comedian were first spotted getting flirty at the Golden Globes last month, but alas, nothing came of the romantic evening. However, the pair appear to have rekindled their spark over the weekend.

On Friday night, Beckinsale low-key supported the SNL star during his standup show in Los Angeles, and they were spotted leaving the venue holding hands. The duo stayed close, as the 25-year-old ushered Kate to his car that was en route to Pete's hotel.

Image zoom Roger / BACKGRID

Following their chemistry at the Golden Globes, which took place three months after his split from Ariana Grande, a source revealed to E! News that the funnyman appeared to be moving on, courtesy of Kate. "Pete was smiling and laughing with her and she was all about him," the insider said.

And the feelings of affection were mutual, according to the source: "She was very flirty with him and there were definitely some vibes going on."

While a hand-hold is about as innocent as it gets in the PDA department, it clearly proves that these two are open to seeing where things go.