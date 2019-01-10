Kate Beckinsale Had the Perfect Comeback For Those Pete Davidson Rumors

After the Golden Globes, rumors were flying around an alleged hook-up between Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson. And while E! News reports that neither party has confirmed a real relationship or even the start of one, people are already tossing in their two cents over the whole things. Judging by the comment that CommentsbyCelebs found, Beckinsale is in on the joke.

According to the page, Beckinsale joked about the rumors under a recent post. Under the photo of her mother, one of her followers left the comment, "Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson."

"No that's my mother," the actor responded. "Easy mistake."

The Beckinsale-Davidson rumors started at Netflix's after party, where sources told E! that the two looked very cozy and that there was definitely some chemistry.

"She was very flirty with him and there were definitely some vibes going on," the source said at the time. Apparently, Davidson's pal Machine Gun Kelly distracted Beckinsale's friend so that the SNL star could get some one-on-one time with the actor.

"Pete was smiling and laughing with her and she was all about him," the source continued. But shippers shouldn't get too excited. The source confirmed one additional detail: "They did not go home together." If there was a spark, it would add to Beckinsale's long list of funnyman beaus, which includes comedic actor Michael Sheen, comedian Jack Whitehall, and stand-up comic Matt Rife.

