Kate Beckinsale Had a Hilarious Reaction to Being Mistaken for Kate Middleton

Instagram Goddess Kate Beckinsale recently suffered from a painful predicament: a ruptured ovarian cyst. And while medical emergencies are never fun (please correct me if you disagree), the Underworld star received an outpouring of support from fans and friends alike — plus, she was subject to what is probably the most flattering editorial gaffe in history.

Yesterday, Beckinsale took a screenshot of a USA Today article addressing her ruptured cyst, but the photo displayed wasn’t of the actress in question, but rather a different Kate, one who never leaves the house (sorry, palace) without the world’s most flawless blowout. Yes, I’m talking about Kate Hudson — wait, scratch that, it’s Kate Middleton.

OK, it sucks to be misidentified, but is there anyone more flattering to be mistaken for? Meghan Markle, maybe, but Kate’s been doing the glossy hair thing for a solid decade without fail. Mistake me for the Duchess of Cambridge any day of the week, please.

Beckinsale, of course, reacted to the error with her trademark sense of humor, writing, “So moved and touched by all the kind wishes I have received over the last few days and staggered by the similar and worse stories my #cysters have been sending me. I am feeling much better and I hope all the other girls going through it are too. Back to resume my royal duties. William says hi .”

The 45-year-old Brit isn’t the only celeb to be mistaken for HRH. Girls star Allison Williams recently revealed that she’s told “once or twice a week” that she resembles Middleton — which is a hard thing to admit without sounding like a straight-up brag, tbh.



Parecidos razonables: Allison Williams (Marnie en Girls) y Kate Middleton. pic.twitter.com/KaRrQ3XU — Aida dc (@aidavonfeld) June 19, 2012

Back in the day, before Middleton was a household name, people used to say that “Prince William’s girlfriend” looked just like Hills star Lauren Conrad. Can’t say we don’t see it …

@LaurenConrad Have you ever thought you & Kate Middleton lookalike?? I think you do xxx pic.twitter.com/xkPYp4hC — Laura Hart-Moore (@lrchooks) September 28, 2012

Congratulations to everyone lucky enough to claim a passing resemblance to Kate Middleton. You’re basically an honorary member of the royal family.