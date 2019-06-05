Kate Beckinsale Shared a Relatable Mom Moment in a Hilarious Text Exchange with Her 20-Year-Old Daughter

At least Kate Beckinsale can rest easy after having an actual parenting nightmare about her daughter.

The actress shared a hilarious text exchange with daughter Lily Mo Sheen (who she shares with ex Michael Sheen) on Instagram, in which she asked, seemingly out of the blue, "Are you doing a lot of cocaine?!?”

Lily, understandably, was confused.

"“um..??” she replied, adding, “i’m doing 0 cocaine. what is happening?? hello??”

“I physically couldn’t be doing less cocaine,” she said, when there was still no response. “u can’t send me that and then go silent.”

“I had a dream you were and i was so mad,” Kate explained.

“you are a LUNATIC," Lily replied.

“Worth checking in case had suddenly become soothsayer in sleep,” Beckinsale wrote alongside the screenshot of their exchange, before updating her caption after seeing tabloid coverage of the text messages.

"Various tabloids have seized the word 'cocaine' in order to stir shit and get everybody going," she wrote. "If you replaced my first text with 'Are you dating Trevor McDonald?', based on a dream, I don’t think anyone would extrapolate that she was, or that I was, or that we both were."

"I am in fact dating Trevor Macdonald and I like to keep it discreet which is why I didn’t post about it on Instagram," she joked. "PS when the text is blue, it’s me. Right, off to sext Trevor."

No drugs here — just a funny mother-daughter duo.