Kate Beckinsale Isn't Here for Your Dating Advice

Kate Beckinsale strikes again after critics on social media offer their two cents about her dating life for a second time.

Over the weekend, Kate Beckinsale posted a selfie that zoomed-in on her glowing complexion, writing: "Here’s what I got from five years of biology class: ‘mollusc’ is Latin for ‘soft flesh’ and how to identify and label a urethra. Neither has kicked in yet as useful as of today.”

Image zoom Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Odd? Yes. But there was clearly no mention of her rumored romance with comedian Pete Davidson in the post, however, that didn't stop one commenter from offering his unsolicited advice on the matter.

"Disappointed in your dating decisions," the user wrote, referencing the 25-year-old SNL star.

Beckinsale cheekily replied back to the critic with a hilarious comeback. "Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say." Basically, we think Kate is trying to infer that if you have nothing nice to say, don't say anything at all.

This isn't the first time Beckinsale had to shut down an internet troll questioning her judgement in a potential partner. Days after the Golden Globes — when rumors of "flirting" between Kate and Pete first began to circulate — one of the actress's Instagram followers wrote, "Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson," underneath a photo of her mother.

Kate replied with a good sense of humor: "No that's my mother. Easy mistake."

Can we please just let Kate live?