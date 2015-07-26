Kate Beckinsale Turns 42: See Her Most Glamorous Looks Through the Years

Happy birthday, Kate Beckinsale! The gorgeous British-born star, who always manages to get on InStyle's best hair lists with her shiny locks and perfectly tousled 'dos, turns 42 today.

Her latest film with costar Cara Delevingne is The Face of an Angel, a thriller loosely based on the Amanda Knox tale. She's shown her breadth as an actress over the years, starring in everything from action films like the Underworld series, Van Helsing and Total Recall, to war-time epics (Pearl Harbor) and even rom-coms (Serendipity).

Beyond her on-screen talents, though, we're fans of her flawless street style and her unexpected relatability—did you know she's a yogi and a Missy Elliott fan? Something tells us Beckinsale is also a super cool mom to her mini-me daughter, 16-year-old, Lily Mo Sheen. Just take a look through Beckinsale's looks through the years to see the resemblance!

