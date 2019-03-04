Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Were Full-On Making Out on Their Hockey Date

We hope you've had your coffee this morning, because what we're about to show you is a lot.

Kate Beckinsale, beloved star of the 2001 classic film Serendipity, and Pete Davidson, SNL funny man and one-fourth of the inspiration for the Ariana Grande banger, "thank u, next," just took their relationship to the next level with some tongue-heavy PDA.

The new couple, who were first seen flirting at a Golden Globes after-party back in January, attended a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden together on Sunday night. Though they were photographed holding hands just last month, they decided to dial the PDA meter to level 100 for photographers at the game. Observe:

Beckinsale, 45, and Pete, 25, weren't the only famous faces taking in the Rangers's loss to the Washington Capitals. Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski was seated next to the pair, and caught looking forlorn — sparking a thousand third-wheel memes.

Expectation: Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale.

Reality: Antoni. pic.twitter.com/AbG8PxDH6f — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) March 4, 2019

Even though things certainly look cozy for the couple, a source recently told People that Beckinsale isn't looking for anything "serious" at the moment.

The actress split from ex-husband of 12 years, Len Wiseman, in 2016; she also dated Michael Sheen for 8 years, and the couple shares 20-year-old daughter Lily Mo. And Davidson, of course, called it quites with fiancée Grande just 5 months ago.

Who knows for how long the Beckinson flame will flicker. For now, we wish them (and Antoni) the best.