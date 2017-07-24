Here’s the Convo Kat Von D Had with Her Beauty Contest's Winner About Pro-Trump Views

Should your political affiliation interfere with your work? For one makeup artist, it did.

Gypsy Freeman was the proud winner of Kat Von D’s #SaintSinnerContest, which called for people to submit an image of themselves in makeup looks inspired by the terms "Sinner" and "Saint" via an Instagram post. According to the Wichita Eagle, Freeman’s two images of a model wearing angelic, all-white-inspired makeup and a darker, goth-like look won her the grand prize, which included a $500 Sephora gift card, a three-day trip for two out to Los Angeles, and entry for two to Von D's Saint and Sinner Launch Party at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood.

All seemed to have been going well until Kat Von D came across one of Freeman’s older posts that supported President Donald Trump.

As a result, the beauty pro sent Freeman a direct message on Instagram to explain her stance. According to direct message screenshots provided by Freeman to the Wichita Eagle, Kat Von D wrote, "I just wanted you to know that I chose your entry because of the talent that came with the images you created."

“... I did notice the pro-Trump post you posted a while back and just wanted to make sure you are aware that even though I don’t consider myself political, I definitely have drawn a personal line in the sand between myself and anyone who supports that man,” she continued, explaining that she wouldn’t feel fully comfortable having Freeman at the party.

“My launch party [and my brand] celebrates many things that Trump is against,” she said. “And I just need you to know that I personally have a hard time with inviting anyone who would support such an anti-feminist, anti-homosexual/LGBT, anti-immigrant, and anti-climate change fascist such as Trump.”

RELATED: See the Best Moments from the Royal Tour

Freeman replied: “I won’t be upset with you if you can’t have us there for these reasons, and I wish you the best. We would love to be there, of course, but I sincerely do understand if you decide to replace us with someone who supports the candidate you support.”

RELATED VIDEO: How to Get a Full Glam Look for Under $35

“I’m sorry if I’ve been a disappointment to you in any way—since I sincerely admire your talent, regardless of our differences,” Von D said. The two went back and forth, and though they didn’t exactly reach a conclusion Freeman did not attend the party, which took place June 20.

RELATED: 13 Female Politicians You Need to Know

In her stead, Jen Bischof—the photographer behind Freeman’s winning entry—attended the launch party.

Von D’s camp has not yet responded to the Wichita Eagle's request for comment.