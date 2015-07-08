Karolina Kurkova Just Announced Her Second Pregnancy in the Cutest Way

Congratulations are in order for Karolina Kurkova—the former Victoria's Secret Angel is pregnant with her second child. Kurkova took to Twitter this morning to announce the news, sharing an adorable collage of three photos of her son, 5-year-old Tobin, kissing her belly.

"My second bundle of joy is on its way:) and Tobin can't wait! #Happiness #Love #KKBaby2," she tweeted.

Kurkova and her husband, Archie Drury, married in 2009 and welcomed Tobin in October of the same year. As the model is fairly active on Instagram, we're hoping we'll get to witness some of her sure-to-be fashionable maternity style there. Cheers to the happy couple.

