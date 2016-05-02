Karolina Kurkova Is Radiant in Makeup-Free Selfie

Karolina Kurkova has got it glowing on. The mother-of-two is currently in N.Y.C. for the Met Gala, and she's taking the opportunity to get in some Me Time (and prove just how relatable she is). On Sunday, Kurkova posted a gorgeous makeup-free selfie on Instagram, and her caption will have all moms emphatically nodding their heads.

"Feeling like a princess tonight having a bath & good night's sleep. I get to press a button + someone brings me breakfast in bed instead of the other way around:)," she wrote alongside the 'gram. "Although I love to do it for my boys every morning, it's nice to pamper myself tonight before a big day tomorrow... #MetGala #KKgoestoMetGala #MetGala2016." What mom can't relate to that?

And while we love her caption, we'd be remiss not to mention how gorgeous she looks in the picture. In fact, the model may look even more gorgeous without makeup than she does with it on. Click through our gallery now to see more of the best makeup-free selfies on Instagram.