Karlie Kloss Launches Her Own YouTube Channel

Karlie Kloss is no stranger to being in front of the camera—from major ad campaigns for brands like Kate Spade to walking the runway for countless designers, the model spends a good portion of her time getting photographed by pros. But now, Kloss wants to get behind the lens: She announced Tuesday that she is launching her own YouTube channel called Klossy, where she’ll take fans behind the scenes of her life.

"I've spent the majority of my life in front of the camera, but not my camera," Kloss says in the trailer for the channel, where she also gives a brief history of her life as a model. "And that's where this is different."

So what can we expect from Klossy? According to the multi-hyphenate star, viewers will see "the things you didn't get to see before, like the crazy things that happen on set, the thrilling moments before I step out on the runway." If there's anyone who can take the YouTube vlogging world by storm, it's Karlie Kloss. Watch the full trailer here:

