Karlie Kloss’s Wedding Guest List Will Probably Include a British Royal and Serena Williams

We might be in the thick of wedding season, but as far as Tinseltown is concerned, summer 2018 has been all about the engagements. Model Karlie Kloss is no exception.

Kloss and longtime beau, Josh Kushner, announced that they are engaged earlier this week, and while it's hardly surprising (they've been dating for six years, after all), the reactions of friends and family are still priceless. So, who did they call first with the news?

As it turns out, Kloss has athletic royalty and actual royalty on speed dial. The newly engaged supermodel posted screenshots of her FaceTime calls on her Instagram Story.

James Devaney

We can't help but wonder—is this our first glimpse at a Kloss-Kushner wedding guest list?

RELATED: And Here's Karlie Kloss's Colossal Engagement Ring

Once the happy news broke, Kloss called up her pal Princess Beatrice ... and in doing so she unintentionally revealed her secret Instagram account. Hey, accidents happen, right?

Karlie Kloss / Instagram Story

Kloss also made a point to dial Serena Williams, who looked positively delighted with the latest Karlie life development.

Karlie Kloss / Instagram Story

Kloss's guest list is already looking a lot like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's. Royal wedding part two, anyone?