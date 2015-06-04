Karlie Kloss Is a Goddess in Green for Versace's Fall Campaign

Donatella Versace wowed us all at her Milan Fashion Week show back in February when she sent models down the runway in outrageously sequined sheer and colorful finale dresses that spelled out the house’s name. And now, the celebrated designer has done so again by tapping Karlie Kloss to star alongside Caroline Trentini and Lexi Boling in the brand's fall 2015 campaign.

Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the sexy trio pose seductively on what appears to be a secluded staircase. The shots feature the fall collection’s asymmetrical dresses, billowing pants, and leg-revealing coats, all of which come in an array of vibrant, can’t-be-missed colors. Of course, accessories like over-the-knee leather boots, geometric chain-strap handbags, and oversize belts with gold hardware are also highlighted.

The standout look? Kloss stuns in an all-green number wearing the same waxy leather boots and massive fur coat that Rihanna wore while performing “Bitch Better Have My Money” at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards. In this case, Kloss clearly calls the shots.

