Karlie Kloss Made a Hilarious Sign for Taylor Swift's Concert, Plus More of the Best Weekend Instagrams

It looks like Taylor Swift can always count on Karlie Kloss to make her laugh, even when she's performing in front of a crowd of over 60,000 fans. On Saturday night, Kloss attended her BFF's sold-out concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and like any adoring Swiftie, she made a too-cute sign to show her love. The model 'grammed a photo of herself holding a poster that says, "Bake It Off," a funny pun on Swift's hit song "Shake It Off" as well as a nod to the pair's shared love of baking. But Kloss and Swift weren't the only ones sharing a laugh—keep reading to see more of the best celebrity Instagrams from the weekend.

Liv Tyler:

A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jul 11, 2015 at 3:48pm PDT

Johannes Huebl:

Sundays A photo posted by Johannes Huebl (@johanneshuebl) on Jul 12, 2015 at 5:14am PDT

Lea Michele:

Comic con day 2 w/ @emmaroberts #screamqueens 💋 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jul 12, 2015 at 12:15am PDT

Gisele Bündchen:

❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jul 12, 2015 at 7:28am PDT

Kaia Gerber:

lemme just sleep on Charlie A photo posted by Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber) on Jul 12, 2015 at 6:50am PDT

Cara Delevingne:

What a day #suicidesquad #comiccon #SDCC15 A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jul 12, 2015 at 9:43am PDT

Jessica Alba:

Sunday morning swim #weekendz #momlife A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 12, 2015 at 11:51am PDT

Alessandra Ambrosio:

Oh Happy Day ☀️🎶💕🌊 #Rio #sundayfunday #foreveronvacation #Family #Amor A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Jul 12, 2015 at 1:58pm PDT

Chrissy Teigen:

Today A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on Jul 13, 2015 at 3:41am PDT

RELATED: See the Best Instagrams From Last Weekend