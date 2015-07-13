Karlie Kloss Made a Hilarious Sign for Taylor Swift's Concert, Plus More of the Best Weekend Instagrams

It looks like Taylor Swift can always count on Karlie Kloss to make her laugh, even when she's performing in front of a crowd of over 60,000 fans. On Saturday night, Kloss attended her BFF's sold-out concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and like any adoring Swiftie, she made a too-cute sign to show her love. The model 'grammed a photo of herself holding a poster that says, "Bake It Off," a funny pun on Swift's hit song "Shake It Off" as well as a nod to the pair's shared love of baking. But Kloss and Swift weren't the only ones sharing a laugh—keep reading to see more of the best celebrity Instagrams from the weekend.
Liv Tyler:
Johannes Huebl:
Lea Michele:
Gisele Bündchen:
Kaia Gerber:
Cara Delevingne:
Jessica Alba:
Alessandra Ambrosio:
Chrissy Teigen: