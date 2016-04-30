Karlie Kloss Stuns in an Artsy Dress in Washington, DC

Karlie Kloss definitely knows her way around a runway, but she also made quite the entrance in not her usual setting: the nation's capital for the annual Time and People White House Correspondents' Cocktail on Friday night. Surrounded by media luminaries like Tamron Hall, Kloss worked a cool artsy dress whose look hit all the right notes: intriguing yet covered up for the more conservative venue.

Kloss, who was recently named to the Time 100 most influential and fascinating people this year, has been making great strides in her side projects including her support young women through her Kode with Karlie scholarship.

Also at the party were Jaimie Alexander, Candace Cameron Bure, Tia Mowry, Gayle King, Oprah. See the images below!

#Oprah's bestie and colleague #GayleKing brought her daughter to our #peopletimeparty and celebrated with confetti in the @toyotausa 360 Glam Cam! 🎉👯 A video posted by People Magazine (@people) on Apr 29, 2016 at 5:45pm PDT

