Karlie Kloss Sports the Most Adorable Accessory for a Walk in the City: Her Pup

While the Sunday morning priority for many of us calls for an hours-long brunch (did you spot those super fun Snapchat filters?), Karlie Kloss prefers a more athletic weekend ritual. The 23-year-old model took advantage of April’s sunny, breezy weather and hit the sidewalks of the Big Apple for a walk that not only showcased her spot-on off-duty style, but also proved just how cuddly her dog, Joe, is.

For the outing, Kloss, who’s clearly the ultimate dog walker, opted for a pair of loose-fitting, light-wash mom jeans and threw on a cropped plain white tee. Sure, the casual combination is nothing new, but the model amped it up with a pair of white sneakers and tinted sunglasses. Her graphic moto jacket was a standout, too, and fused spring-ready pastels with a mix of downtown cool.

As for little Joe, he looks like he's having a blast as he races towards the camera. Has a canine ever looked more perfect in a shot? Looks like he’s learned a thing or to from his mom Karlie when it comes to posing for the cameras.

Sun's out, tongue's out 😜 A photo posted by @karliekloss on Mar 27, 2016 at 6:48pm PDT

Me and my main man Joe ❤️😍 #nationalpuppyday A photo posted by @karliekloss on Mar 23, 2016 at 12:35pm PDT

The weather outside is... ☔️ A photo posted by @karliekloss on Dec 23, 2015 at 8:19am PST

Keep the adorable snaps coming, Joe!