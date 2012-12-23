Karlie Kloss Reveals Jason Wu's Hidden Talent: Bowling!

Model Karlie Kloss and designer Jason Wu’s relationship goes beyond designer and muse: “He’s my buddy!” Kloss told Instyle.com at the Target + Neiman Marcus launch party in New York City. “I’ve known him since the beginning of my career and we kind of started at the same time. He’s a good friend.” And while the two often support each other with their business endeavors—Kloss often wears his designs—they still make time to hang out outside of work. “We still do our bowling date,” said Kloss. “He’s a very good bowler.” Secret’s out!

