Karlie Kloss Hilariously Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors with an Emoji that Needs No Explanation

It's been less than a week since Karlie Kloss hosted a second wedding celebration with friends in Wyoming, and fans are already on baby bump watch. However, Karlie swiftly shut down the speculation while maintaining a sense of humor.

On Tuesday, Kloss posted a photo of herself and husband Joshua Kushner embracing on the dance floor during the weekend nuptials. "Lean on me," she captioned the candid, side-view snapshot. And it wasn't long before followers began asking if she was pregnant in the comments section.

Karlie quickly set the record straight, dispelling the rumors with an emoji that needs no explanation. "Not pregnant just love," she wrote alongside the French fry symbol.

While Kloss seemed to take the speculation in stride, her loyal fan base came to her defense. "I wish people would mind their own uterus. Her reproductive status is not your business," wrote one user, while another commented: "Let a girl have a non-flat tummy every once in a while!"

Karlie and Josh first tied the knot in October 2018 with a traditional, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York, before throwing a big party for friends over the weekend. Guests included Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Princess Beatrice, and Derek Blasberg.

And it's safe to say that the 26-year-old is completely smitten over her newlywed status. “Honestly, I just feel really happy. It’s so nice to just have a home base,” she gushed at the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association in January. “I can’t explain. Nothing has really changed, but in all the best ways, it feels different. I love it.”

Looks like Karlie content with remaining a family of two for now, guys.