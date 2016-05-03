Karlie Kloss Used Scissors to Transform Her Met Gala Gown into an After-Party Mini

The only thing more incredible than the Brandon Maxwell dress Karlie Kloss wore to Monday night's 2016 Met Gala, is how the designer transformed it from a stunning red carpet gown into a sexy mini for the after-party circuit. Spoiler: It's definitely not a technique you should try at home.

After the gala ended, Maxwell boldly took a pair of sheers to his gorgeous white satin creation and cut into the dress (while Kloss was wearing it!) approximately one foot above Kloss's knees. The supermodel captured the nerve-wracking experience on film, and later shared a clip on Instagram.

"Soooo ... instead of changing into a #MetGala Afterparty dress, @BrandonMaxwell cut my gown into mini" Kloss captioned the behind-the-scenes video (below).

"OK, we're drinking, and cutting," Maxwell announced in the video as he cut into the dress's skirt, to which a worried-looking Kloss responded, "This is a bad idea. Or maybe it's brilliant. I don't know."

Soooo...instead of changing into a #MetGala Afterparty dress, @BrandonMaxwell cut my gown into mini ✂️🙈 A video posted by @karliekloss on May 2, 2016 at 9:28pm PDT

We have to admit: We were skeptical, but the finished product looked as flawless as could be on Kloss (below) when she arrived to the star-studded after party at The Standard High Line.

Phew!

