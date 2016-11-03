Karlie Kloss Declares That It's Officially Tights Weather

It's officially tights weather in Karlie Kloss's wardrobe.

The top model stepped out earlier this week in New York City wearing a coat and skirt combo that is fall fashion #goals. To hit the streets, the 24-year-old donned a dark denim Maje jacket with faux sheepskin lining ($395; maje.com) that she wore over a tight turtleneck top. The beauty paired the pieces with a too cool black leather Maje mini skirt ($470; maje.com), which featured silver zipper pockets and a glossy finish. Kloss covered her long legs with a pair of black tights and rocked bow-adorned patent black booties to complete her outfit. The catwalk queen styled her blonde strands in a loose bun.

But this isn't her first winning look as of late. Last week, she hit up Drake's 30th birthday party with BFF Taylor Swift in an edgy black dress that featured a geometric printed bodice and mesh back.

This is how you take on the cold weather in style.