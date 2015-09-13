Karlie Kloss, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and More Walk in the Diane von Furstenberg Spring 2016 Show at #NYFW

Getty Images North America
Sure, it's only Day 4 of New York Fashion Week, but designer Diane von Furstenberg brought out all the stops with her killer model lineup today. Karlie Kloss opened the show and made her first apperance of the week (she just started at NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study), and was later joined by Kendall Jenner, sister act Bella and Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge, Jourdan Dunn, and Irina Shayk. With budding businesses and reputations of their own, this generation of supers perfectly paid homage to DVF herself. Bold bombshell waves and floral wrap dresses didn't hurt.
instagram / dvf
RELATED: Who Will Take Home the Title of Runway Rockstar? Vote Now in InStyle's Social Media Awards