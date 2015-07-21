Sneak Behind the Scenes at Karlie Kloss's Kate Spade Campaign Shoot

We presume it’s because she cracked the code for endless energy, but whatever her secret is, Karlie Kloss sure never seems to take a break. Between early-morning strength training workouts and late-night appearances on BFF Taylor Swift’s 1989 world tour stage, the soon-to-be 23-year-old model unarguably has a jam-packed schedule. Now, Kloss has once more taken a seat in Kate Spade New York’s hair and makeup chair to return as the face of the brand’s fall 2015 campaign.

Courtesy

Photographed by Emma Summerton and styled by Elin Svahn inside New York’s Pierre Hotel, the model turns her feline stare into the camera while sporting a crisp white shirt along with a plaid trench coat and matching top-handle bag in the above solo image.

Courtesy

Across several of the campaign’s shots, Kloss also wears color-blocked cocktail dresses, black penny loafers, and stand-out accessories, all of which fall in line with Kate Spade’s whimsical aesthetic.

Courtesy

The multi-hyphenate talent stars alongside other creative professionals like artist Anh Duong, writer Karley Sciortino, singer Alice Smith, twins Juliet and Elise Marold, Jon Batiste, and Alireza Niroomand—a solid crew of what the brand describes as “heroines” and “leading men.” Watch the behind-the-scenes video below.