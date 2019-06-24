Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Had a Surprise Second Wedding Over the Weekend

When it comes to following trends, Karlie Kloss isn’t always eager to oblige (i.e. this year’s Met Gala theme), but there’s one 2019 craze that the model couldn’t help but leave her mark on: the second wedding.

Kloss, 26, wed 34-year-old businessman Joshua Kushner wed in a small ceremony last October. But, like so many celebrities before them, this wasn’t the final celebratory hoorah for the newlyweds.

On June 22 and 23, Karlie and Josh celebrated their nuptials once more, this time in rustic Wyoming (where it appears “cowboy hat” was a required wardrobe staple). The “Wild West Weekend” was attended by celebrity pals galore, including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Diane Von Furstenberg, Derek Blasberg, Garage Magazine founder Dasha Zhukova, and stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

Kloss opted for an off-the-shoulder long-sleeved gown with scalloped detailing and a delicate button front for the second celebration — a decidedly more casual option than the Dior ball gown she wore the first time around.

If you have the means, why not turn your wedding into an 8-month-long event? We’re ready for round three when you are, Mr. and Mrs. Kushner.