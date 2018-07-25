And Here's Karlie Kloss's Colossal Engagement Ring

Karlie Kloss announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Joshua Kushner on Tuesday and we’ve been scouring the web for sly shots of the model’s new rock ever since. At long last (aka 7 hours later), Kloss finally flashed her engagement ring, gushing over the responses to her big news while getting her makeup done in Beijing (casual, casual).

Considering that Kloss’s 33-year-old Oscar Health co-founder fiancée has an estimated net worth of $200 million (the full Kushner clan rings in at around $1.8 billion), we weren’t expecting minimalism when it came to Karlie’s ring. Still, one is never prepared to see a diamond quite this blinding.

The massive rock appears to be a cushion-cut diamond on a pavé diamond-encrusted band. That’s a lot of diamonds—but they’re a girl’s best friend for a reason, right?

According to People, Kushner proposed during a romantic weekend getaway in upstate New York a few weeks ago. “They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together,” a source shared.

RELATED: Karlie Kloss Is Engaged to Joshua Kushner

Both parties are notoriously private about their relationship, which began in 2012, but it looks like that might be changing … ?

Congratulations to the bride and groom-to-be!