This Angel is showing off her dark side! Karlie Kloss’s Chanel fragrance ads have just rolled out, and the moody (yet totally sexy) feeling in each of the shots is certainly a departure from the dreamy Victoria's Secret campaigns that we've become accustomed to. For the label's Coco Noir fragrance ($98; chanel.com), the supermodel mirrors the scent's heady rose, sandalwood, patchouli, and bergamot notes by working her silhouette against a dark, inky background. Kloss has been a busy woman these days--in addition to her roles at Chanel and Victoria's Secret, she also fronts campaigns for Donna Karan and Lancaster Paris. When she isn't working on her latest Warby Parker collaboration, we assume she takes it easy on her days off, getting her hair done at the salon or hanging out with her BFF Taylor Swift. Oh, to live the fab life!
Karlie Kloss Gets Sultry for Her First Chanel Fragrance Campaign
Courtesy