Watch Karlie Kloss Get Ready for the 2016 Fashion Awards

Karlie Kloss’s red carpet prep is likely more laid-back than you think. In collaboration with Swarovski, InStyle went behind the scenes as Kloss got glammed up for Monday's 2016 Fashion Awards, and we learned some unexpected tidbits about the catwalker-slash-coding-pro.

“My favorite British beauty trend would probably be just like a pop of something kind of eclectic. So beauty-wise, I love a bright lip, especially when I have a neutral look otherwise, and that’s exactly what I’m doing tonight,” she says in the video above while wearing a gorgeous cutout Stella McCartney gown and applying coral lipstick.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Kloss has rocked down some of the world’s biggest runways, but when she’s rushing to get ready in the morning, she’s just like you and me. “I brush my teeth in the shower because that’s one less thing to do in the morning,” she dished on her unlikely beauty tips.

Watch the video at top to learn even more about Kloss’s secrets to looking confident on the red carpet. Hint: It has to do with what's on her feet.