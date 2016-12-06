Watch Karlie Kloss Get Ready for the 2016 Fashion Awards

Olivia Bahou
Dec 06, 2016 @ 1:45 pm

Karlie Kloss’s red carpet prep is likely more laid-back than you think. In collaboration with Swarovski, InStyle went behind the scenes as Kloss got glammed up for Monday's 2016 Fashion Awards, and we learned some unexpected tidbits about the catwalker-slash-coding-pro.

“My favorite British beauty trend would probably be just like a pop of something kind of eclectic. So beauty-wise, I love a bright lip, especially when I have a neutral look otherwise, and that’s exactly what I’m doing tonight,” she says in the video above while wearing a gorgeous cutout Stella McCartney gown and applying coral lipstick.

Kloss has rocked down some of the world’s biggest runways, but when she’s rushing to get ready in the morning, she’s just like you and me. “I brush my teeth in the shower because that’s one less thing to do in the morning,” she dished on her unlikely beauty tips.

Watch the video at top to learn even more about Kloss’s secrets to looking confident on the red carpet. Hint: It has to do with what's on her feet.

[MUSIC] My very first memory of London was coming from Heathrow Airport and just seeing the river for the first Time and the skyline and being absolutely just breath taken by the history and the beauty of this city. I think London, it's a little bit colder here especially in this time of year so I usually would dress with a little bit more of a sophisticated edge and also a little bit more daring. An unlikely beauty tip, ooh, I would say, hmm, I brush my teeth in the shower cuz that's one less thing you have to do in the morning. I have collected many special items from different shoots. Never stolen, they were gifts. But I have Have quite a few special like little tokens or memorabilia. So whether it's a pair of shoes from a runway show, or a special piece of jewelry from a photo shoot, nothing too crazy. Mm my very last meal, [SOUND] I would have my mom's vegetable pot pie and really delicious chocolate cake. [MUSIC] One accessory that always gives me instant confidence is a great pair of high heels. My favorite British beauty trend would probably be just like a pop of something kind of eclectic. So beauty-wise, I love a bright lip, especially when I have a neutral kind of look otherwise. And that's exactly what I'm doing tonight, a bright red lip. [MUSIC]

