Karlie Kloss Wore a Cindy Crawford Sweatshirt on Her First Day of School

There's a commonly held misconception that you can't be really, really, ridiculously good looking and smart, too. But long-limbed thinkers worldwide can thank Karlie Kloss for turning that ill-proven theory on its head. At the ripe age of 23, the model both launched a Kode with Karlie Scholarship for young girls and enrolled at NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study. And for her first day of school at the Washington Square Park campus, she channeled one of the greats.

After Instagramming a photo earlier in the day of herself in a white blouse and jeans, she layered on a navy blue sweatshirt with none other than legendary model Cindy Crawford's name emblazoned across the front. The vintage-style crew neck by L.A. cool-girl brand Reformation ($118; thereformation.com), is a fitting choice, seeing as Crawford herself did a brief stint at Northwestern University to study chemical engineering, thereby proving that brains and beauty definitely do coexist.

