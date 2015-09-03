See How Adorably Excited Karlie Kloss Is for Her First Day of School

As Labor Day draws near and summer comes to a close, it can only mean one thing: It's back-to-school season! One student who is particularly excited about cracking those books: Karlie Kloss. The model is attending NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study and she is pumped!

She documented her first day—and her back-to-school outfit of a crisp white blouse and cuffed jeans with black sandals—in an Instagram photo. "Haven't been this nervous in years! #firstdayofschool," Kloss wrote in the caption. Apparently strutting down the catwalk is less nerve-racking than the first day of school!

...I haven't been this nervous in years! 😁🍎📚✏️ #firstdayofschool A photo posted by @karliekloss on Sep 2, 2015 at 4:37pm PDT

This isn't the 23-year-old's only academic endeavor. In April she launched a Kode with Karlie Scholarship for young girls in partnership with the Flatiron School in New York. "It doesn't matter if you're a fashion model or high school student, understanding code is so important because it's the language that runs our world," Kloss told InStyle. "Young women are shaping the world we live in and code is a tool for us to continue to have a big voice and say in our future."

Clearly she is very interested in education. Here's to a great first semester for Kloss!

