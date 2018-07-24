Karlie Kloss Is Engaged to Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss or Karlie Kushner?

The superstar model, 25, is officially engaged to her boyfriend of six years, Joshua Kushner, 33, and took to Instagram to share the news on Tuesday.

“I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over,” she captioned a photo of the two of them together. (Nope, we can't spot the ring).

“He proposed a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York,” a source told People. “They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together.”

So why does that Kushner name sound familiar? Well, Joshua is indeed related to Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband and a White House advisor to President Donald Trump, meaning that we have so many questions about their relationship. Will Karlie Kloss have to soon spend the holidays with … the Trump family? Not so fast.

It appears that Joshua and Jared share opposing political views. In an interview with Forbes, Joshua, the businessman behind Cadre, Thrive Capital, and Oscar Health, briefly addressed his leaning. “It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life and that I have supported political leaders that share similar values,” he said, making it quite clear that his politics are likely the opposite of his brothers, who was involved with the Trump administration from the get-go.

Kloss previously said she voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, and typically remains mum when it comes to politics. According to People, she converted to Judaism in June in order to marry Joshua—not unlike Ivanka, who also converted before marrying Jared in 2009.

Interestingly, the couple has been dating since 2012, but famously maintain a super low profile, rarely opening up about each other or sharing posts about their love on social media. They made an appearance at the 2018 Met Gala together, and Kloss recently celebrated his birthday on Instagram.

Apparently, they’re “happily celebrating” their engagement in Italy at the moment, where they were hanging out with David Geffen and Paul McCartney.

Arrivederci 🇮🇹 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jul 23, 2018 at 9:01pm PDT

Now the real question: Will Taylor Swift be a maid of honor at the wedding?