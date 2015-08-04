Watch Karlie Kloss Go Undercover in DVF's Latest Campaign Video

Designer and InStyle columnist Diane von Furstenberg has a new accomplice for fall: supermodel Karlie Kloss, who's toting the sleek DVF Secret Agent bag in the designer's latest ad campaign.

In a short film by Peter Lindbergh, you can watch a super-sultry Kloss go undercover for a day using her Secret Agent to help her with a few stealthy outfit changes. “The DVF Secret Agent bag, and the character Karlie plays, are really metaphors for the DVF woman,” von Furstenberg said in a statement. “She is a businesswoman, a mother, a lover, a friend. She is always on-the-go. Now we have created the ultimate accomplice for every facet of the life she lives fully."

Feeling inspired by Kloss's cool carryall? You can snag one of your own here. In the meantime, watch the full video here:

