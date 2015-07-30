Can You Guess Which Sexy Star Is the Face of DVF's Latest Campaign?

InStyle columnist and wrap dress maven Diane von Furstenberg is launching a brand new tote for fall, and she's tapped Karlie Kloss to star in the brand's first-ever video campaign. The bag style is dubbed the 'Secret Agent,' so of course introducing this sleek carryall with it's interchangeable clutch attachment requires a touch of mystery. Kloss doesn't disappoint—you'll see her embark upon a top-secret mission, with her tote in tow, behind a dark pair of (very chic) shades. Stay tuned for the full-length video next week, but in the meantime, we've got a sultry teaser to tie you over.

RELATED: Sneak a Peek at Season 2 of House of DVF