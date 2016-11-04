Karlie Kloss Braves the Chilly N.Y.C. Weather in Ab-tastic Crop Top

Fall fashion inspo right this way.

Karlie Kloss was spotted out and about in New York City today looking seasonally appropriate and perfectly effortless. The top model strolled through the streets in a cropped black turtleneck that highlighted her rock-hard abs and high-waist lightwash jeans which frayed at the hemline. The 24-year-old finished off her outfit with a long beige coat that came complete with an oversize collar and black buttons. Kloss accessorized her ensemble with a trio of winning accessories—black-and-white statement sunnies, a white leather Anya Hindmarch clutch adorned with a colorful bejeweled creature, and striped gray suede Anya Hindmarch booties.

But this isn't the star's only enviable outfit that she's donned as of late. Earlier this week, Kloss was snapped in the Big Apple wearing a dark denim jacket with faux sheepskin lining over a tight turtleneck top that she paired with a black leather mini skirt, seasonally appropriate tights, and bow-adorned patent black kicks.

We are all about the undercover detective vibes this number is giving off.