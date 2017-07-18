Karlie Kloss Looks Incredible in a Sexy One-Piece Bathing Suit in Miami

Karlie Kloss is making waves in Miami. The supermodel is currently on a girls' getaway with her childhood best friends in Florida, and in between catch up sessions, the foursome is making time to embrace all that Miami Beach has to offer.

Today, 24-year-old supermodel was doing just that. Kloss was spotted exiting the ocean in a sexy cut-out one-piece bathing suit. The flattering suit showed off her enviable figure and taut abs thanks to its low-cut scoop neck and deep side cut outs. She kept the rest of her beach look low key, shielding her eyes and face from the harsh rays with dark sunglasses and a white baseball cap.

Pichichipixx.com / Splash News

While today looked like a more casual beach day, Kloss took to Instagram yesterday to document a more thrilling part of her vacation: riding on jet-skis. "Catching rays and making waves," she captioned the shot.

Catching rays and making waves 🌞🌊 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

While there is nothing more fun than being out on the ocean, it was her time spent with her BFFs that made the trip extra special. "No matter where I am, I never feel more at home than when I'm with my OG bff4ls. Hard to believe we're going into our 25th year on [Earth] together. couldn't be more excited to face next chapters, challenges and adventures with you ladies by my side. Thanks for having us #1hotels," she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her and her friends sitting on a balcony in bath robes.

No matter where I am, I never feel more at home than when I'm with my OG bff4ls ❤️👯👯❤️ Hard to believe we're going into our 25th year on 🌏together 🙈couldn't be more excited to face next chapters, challenges and adventures with you ladies by my side. Thanks for having us #1hotels ❤️ A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

RELATED: Karlie Kloss Gave Her Hair a Big Summer Upgrade

They look like they had so much fun!