Karlie Kloss Shows Us How to Wear All Black in the Summer

At the first hint of warmth, we were more than ready to ditch our winter-heavy blacks in favor for spring-happy prints and colors. But, there's something so irresistibly comforting about the color black, despite its customary cold-weather attributes. The solution to this style dilemma, though, lies with Karlie Kloss' sartorial prowess.

Kloss was snapped on her way to her BFF Taylor Swift's house party in a sleek black off-the-shoulder TTYA x Long Tall Sally crop top ($49; longtallsally.com) and a black floral-embroidered maxi skirt with a dangerously high slit that revealed her supermodel stems. Her accessories, too, played well into her all-black ensemble, with Ray-Ban aviators, a chain Dolce & Gabbana cross-body purse, and cut-out flat sandals. Take her style cue and go top-to-toe black without looking seasonally off.

Shop the look: Ray-Ban aviators, $200; bloomingdales.com. New Look top, $8; newlook.com. Babaton skirt, $45; aritzia.com. Helen Ficalora pendant, $165; helenficalora.com. Milly purse, $198; shopbop.com. Sole Society sandals, $60; nordstrom.com.

