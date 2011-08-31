Karl Lagerfeld's Macy's Line: Available Today!

Courtesy of Macy s; Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Aug 31, 2011 @ 12:00 pm

Karl Lagerfeld’s limited-edition collection for the Impulse department at Macy’s hits stores today! While pieces created by the Chanel and Fendi designer usually sell for thousands, this fall line is wallet-friendly, with prices ranging from $50 to $170. “To me Macy’s is the perfect department store in the U.S. where everybody can find what they’re looking for without ruining their budget,” Lagerfeld said. The lineup features dresses, blouses, shorts and more with Lagerfeld’s signature twists like tweed and high collars. See the complete collection in the gallery, and snag it at Macys.com and Macy’s stores now—before it sells out.

MORE:All Shopping News! Giambattisa Valli's Macy's Line

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!