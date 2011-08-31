Karl Lagerfeld's Macy's Line: Available Today!

Karl Lagerfeld’s limited-edition collection for the Impulse department at Macy’s hits stores today! While pieces created by the Chanel and Fendi designer usually sell for thousands, this fall line is wallet-friendly, with prices ranging from $50 to $170. “To me Macy’s is the perfect department store in the U.S. where everybody can find what they’re looking for without ruining their budget,” Lagerfeld said. The lineup features dresses, blouses, shorts and more with Lagerfeld’s signature twists like tweed and high collars. See the complete collection in the gallery, and snag it at Macys.com and Macy’s stores now—before it sells out.

