Karl Lagerfeld's Macy's Collection: See the Photos

Aug 04, 2011 @ 10:45 am

Karl Lagerfeld is releasing a limited-edition collection for the Impulse department at Macy’s at the end of the month, and here is a first look at the line! While pieces created by the Chanel and Fendi designer usually range in the thousands, this fall collection is wallet-friendly, with prices ranging from $50 to $170. “To me Macy’s is the perfect department store in the U.S. where everybody can find what they're looking for without ruining their budget,” Lagerfeld said. The line features dresses, blouses, shorts and more with Lagerfeld's signature twists like tweed and high collars. See a complete preview of the collection in the gallery, and shop it at Macy’s stores and Macys.com starting August 31st.

