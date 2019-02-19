Karl Lagerfeld Left Behind an Impressive Legacy — and Fortune

Karl Lagerfeld's name is synonymous with luxury — the word applies to both his brand and his lifestyle. Business of Fashion reports that the designer, who died in Paris on Tuesday at the age of 85, had a museum-worthy art and furniture collection, and he would regularly refurnish his apartment based on his fluctuating tastes.

Of course, to satisfy his appetite for newness, he had to have the wealth to back him up. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the late designer's net worth was $200 million thanks to his various ventures — enough to keep his cat Choupette living in the lap of luxury for a very long time.

Lagerfeld was, in the figurative sense only, a man of many hats, with critical roles at Fendi, his eponymous label, and, of course, Chanel, where he had a lifetime contract. He began his career as Pierre Balmain's assistant in the '50s, but was soon freelance designing entire collections for Chloé and establishing the lasting collaboration with Fendi. Eventually, in 1983, he was appointed he artistic director at Chanel.

Somehow, Lagerfeld also found time to dabble in costume design, and throughout the course of career, also established a reputation as a fashion photographer, interior designer, filmmaker, political cartoonist, and general provocateur.

There are rumors that the designer left his fortune to his cat, the equally as iconic Choupette Lagerfeld, and though we doubt we'll ever be privvy to the truth of this rumor, we can't say we'd be surprised if it were true.

The designer, who was notoriously private regarding his personal life (save for anecdotes about his cat), does not have any children. However, he does have a godson, Hudson Kroenig, who has made many appearances on the Chanel runway over the years.

Though he was connected to partner Jacques de Bascher for 18 years, until de Bascher's death of AIDs-related complications in 1989 at the age of 38, Lagerfeld was also not succeeded by a romantic partner — at least, not that he let on.

Regardless of where his vast wealth ends up, we'll always have the hundreds of designs he left behind, as well as the pieces his work will continue to inspire for years to come. And that's priceless.