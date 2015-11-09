Get Your Hands on Karl Lagerfeld's Kids Collection Now

Childrenswear just got a whole lot chicer. Karl Lagerfeld unveiled his debut kids fashion line in Paris last month, and now you can finally shop it.

Filled with plenty of signature Lagerfeld touches, including black fingerless gloves, a skinny tie, ballerina flats, tailored blazers, and a kitty cat headband, the new Karl Lagerfeld Kids collection offers pieces for boys and girls from newborn up to 16 years old. Not surprisingly, the designer's famous cat Choupette is embroidered on the clothes as the label's whiskered logo.

Courtesy

Kids' fashion according to Karl Lagerfeld? We're totally on board. Shop the collection on melijoe.com now.