Karl Lagerfeld Is Giving Away Prom Dresses This Month

Do you remember what you wore to prom? Back in my day, all the 17-year-old girls only wanted to wear BCBG Max Azria dresses.

Thanks to Karl Lagerfeld Paris's design team, this year’s batch of prom-goers may end up going to high school’s biggest night out in a dress designed by the man behind Chanel’s most fabulous looks. The designer’s namesake Karl Lagerfeld Paris brand has teamed up with Girls Inc. of New York City, a local organization that works to empower and educate young women, to make sure every girl has the chance to go to prom in a pretty dress.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Here’s how it’s going down. During April, the designer will donate one dress from his collection for every dress purchased on karllagerfeldparis.com. The pieces range from as low as $60, meaning you can easily help make sure that young women unable to afford any dress have the best night ever. On April 27, over 100 high school senior girls across the N.Y.C. area will head to a “Prom Pop-Up Shop” to pick out the dress that shoppers helped them score.

While a Karl Lagerfeld Paris design isn't the same thing as a Chanel one, wouldn’t you kill to wear a prom dress with Lagerfeld's name on it?