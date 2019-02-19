8 Things You Never Knew About the Mysterious Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld has been a public figure for decades, but how well did we really know the man behind the aviator shades? Scroll down below to learn more about the life and legacy of Chanel’s late creative director.

1. No One Really Knows When He Was Born

A true enigma, even something as seemingly straightforward as his date of birth is shrouded in mystery. Though the internet claims he was born on Sept. 10, 1933, this date has been repudiated by both Lagerfeld and his representation — the former claims he was born in 1935, while the latter told The Telegraph in 2013 that the designer was born in 1938. Lagerfeld reportedly explained that his mother “changed the date” because “it was easier to write a 3 or an 8.” Birthdays are a social construct anyway, I guess?

2. He Once Cast Strippers in a Runway Show

Back in 1993, when he was designing for Fendi, Lagerfeld sent Italian porn star Moana Pozzi and a crew of strippers down the runway in lace-trimmed swimsuits. It was reportedly not to a ~certain~ renowned fashion editor’s tastes, as she made an abrupt exit during the presentation.

3. PETA Considered Him a “Nemesis”

Lagerfeld, long a proponent of fur in fashion, met the ire of PETA on multiple occasions. In 2001, the feud reached a fever pitch when six members of the organization threw tofu cream pies at the designer. Ironically, they missed — instead hitting designer Calvin Klein, who was vocally fur-free. Upon the announcement of Lagerfeld’s death, PETA released a statement many have labeled as insensitive, reading: “Karl Lagerfeld has gone, and his passing marks the end of an era when fur and exotic skins were seen as covetable. PETA sends condolences to our old nemesis's loved ones.”

4. He Used to Carry a Fan Everywhere

Quite the ~lewk~:

5. He Lost 92lbs in 13 Months

In 2001, Lagerfeld showed off a noticeably thinner physique. The designer claimed to have lost 92 lbs in just 13 months, and even released a book revealing his controversial weight loss secrets. Gems of advice included a proclamation that dieting “has to be a sort of punishment,” you should only exercise “fifteen minutes three times a week,” and that “when you are on a diet, you need to stay home as much as possible.”

6. His Famous Mane Wasn’t Really White

In 2012, Lagerfeld admitted to Harper’s Bazaar that his hair is actually “kind of grayish” and that he maintains the snow white aesthetic with Klorane dry shampoo. “That is the best thing to do because my hair is always clean,” he shared.

7. He Was Famously Candid

Lagerfeld wasn’t one to bite his tongue. He made plenty of controversial comments throughout his career, including calling Princess Diana “stupid,” saying he didn’t like Pippa Middleton’s face, declaring his hate for “ugly, short men,” and labeling Adele “a little too fat.”

8. He Was Obsessed with Diet Coke

Lagerfeld drank 10 cans of Diet Coke daily. “I drink Diet Coke from the minute I get up to the minute I go to bed. I can even drink it in the middle of the night, and I can sleep. I don't drink coffee, I don't drink tea, I drink nothing else,” he told Harper’s Bazaar.