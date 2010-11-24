Karl Lagerfeld Designing a Lower-Priced Line for Macy’s

What do Karl Lagerfeld and Madonna have in common? Beyond a shared love of couture and all things fabulous, Lagerfeld, like Madonna before him, is designing a lower-priced line for Macy’s. His yet-to-be named capsule collection will be sold in 250 Macy’s stores and online starting in September 2011. While sure to generate long lines at Macy’s stores come next fall, the collection isn’t a surprise to those who follow the Chanel designer—Karl alluded to a diffusion line when he opted not to show his signature collection during Paris fashion week, saying he was working on a masstige ready-to-wear line. But Lagerfeld is only the beginning. Once he kicks things off, Macy's will feature a new lower priced designer line every two months starting in February 2012 with former John Galliano employee Kinder Aggugini, followed by Vivienne Westwood, Paul Smith, Calvin Klein, Costume National, and Versace!