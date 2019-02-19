Fashion Legend and Chanel Designer Karl Lagerfeld Has Died

The fashion industry lost a giant today, as Karl Lagerfeld passed away at the age of 85 years old. According to Business of Fashion, the decorated designer died in Paris, but his cause of death has not been reported.

It's difficult to put into words how influential Lagerfeld was to the fashion world as a whole—he's inarguably one of the industry's most decorated designers, and while working as the creative mind behind Chanel and Fendi, he pushed boundaries around the way.

The German-born designer started working with Fendi in 1965 in a collaboration that has continued through today.

A year earlier, he began working with Chloe, and in 1983, he was first named the art director of Chanel. He launched his own fashion house, KARL LAGERFELD in 1984, while continuing to work with both Chanel and Fendi.

Lagerfeld was just as known for his witty one-liners and his unchanging sense of personal style—black outfit, slicked back white ponytail, black glasses—as he was for the fashion he created, but he was perhaps best known for what he did for Chanel.

He had been with the brand since the '80s, and revitalized it into the powerhouse it is today.

RELATED: The City of Paris Isn't Shy About Its Love Affair with Karl Lagerfeld

"Now people are good at revivals, but those days when a label [was] dead, it was supposed to be dead forever, there was no [chance] of coming back," Lagerfeld once said during an interview with actress Jessica Chastain. "When someone says don't do it, it's hopeless, then I think it's interesting. Apparently it worked."

We have to agree with him there. Rest in peace, Karl.