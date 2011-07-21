Karl Lagerfeld Is Coming to Macy's!

Karl Lagerfeld's creations for Chanel and Fendi usually ring up in the thousands, but come August 31st, you can score his styles for $170 and under! The German designer is teaming up with Macy's on a capsule collection called Karl Lagerfeld for Impulse, and the line will be full of tweeds, tuxedo silhouettes, leggings and graphic tees. Prices on the Lagerfeld-designed pieces will run from $50 to $170, with most hitting the $100 mark, and the collection will be available in 235 Macy's stores and Macys.com. Tell us, are you excited to shop Karl Lagerfeld for Impulse?

