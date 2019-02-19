Chanel Has Named a Successor for Karl Lagerfeld

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Chanel has named a successor for the iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died on Tuesday morning in Paris. He was 85 years old.

Virginie Viard, Lagerfeld's longtime design collaborator, will take the reins. The fashion house confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

“Virginie Viard, director of Chanel’s fashion creation studio and Karl Lagerfeld’s closest collaborator for more than 30 years, has been entrusted by [Chanel CEO] Alain Wertheimer with the creative work for the collections, so that the legacy of Gabrielle Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld can live on," said the house.

Lagerfeld joined Chanel in 1983 as artistic director, and Viard was named as his studio director four years later in 1987. Her appointment lays to rest years of speculation of who would succeed the prolific Lagerfeld, who had a lifetime contract with the privately held fashion house.

“Thanks to his creative genius, generosity and exceptional intuition, Karl Lagerfeld was ahead of his time, which widely contributed to the House of Chanel's success throughout the world," Wertheimer added. "Today, not only have I lost a friend, but we have all lost an extraordinary creative mind to whom I gave carte blanche in the early 1980s to reinvent the brand.”

Lagerfeld also held key roles at Fendi, the Italian fashion house with which he began collaborating in 1965, and his eponymous brand; successors have not yet been named for those roles.