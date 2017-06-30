The City of Paris Isn't Shy About Its Love Affair with Karl Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld is being given some serious kudos.
The Chanel couturier will be honored by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo with the highest distinction the city can offer—a Grand Vermeil medal. This is a pretty huge deal. The medal is the best honor the city can give to recognize achievements.
Lagerfeld is being given the award partially due to the business his Chanel shows bring to Paris.
According to WWD, in the last year, Lagerfeld and Chanel have staged six shows in Paris, including a recent cruise show. These events brought press and visitors to the city, so now the city is giving something back to Lagerfeld.
The mayor will bestow the honor on Lagerfeld at the next Chanel Couture show, so he won't have to wait long. Couture Fashion Week begins in Paris next week, so it looks like Lagerfeld will be taking home the medal quite soon.
Congratulations to Lagerfeld and Chanel!