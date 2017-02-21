We've been anxiously awaiting Karl Lagerfeld's new accessories line—and the day has finally arrived! As of today, you can snag one of the the designer's stylish new shoulder bags, exclusively at stylebop.com .

Why we're so excited? Well for starters, Lagerfeld, who's head of Chanel, is a style icon in his own right. Through the years, his vision and creative genius have shaped fashion and influenced trends from all over the world.