Karina Smirnoff Engaged!

Dancing with the Stars pro Karina Smirnoff is engaged to hunky pro-baseball player Brad Penny. The couple managed to keep the engagement a secret for a month—Brad popped the question on October 4th, presenting Karina with a 4.5 carat Asscher-cut diamond. The romantic surprises didn’t stop there, however: Brad wasn’t able to join Karina for Tao’s 5th anniversary party in Vegas this past weekend, so he sent her a hand-written note in a fortune cookie and an Everlon diamond necklace. “I’m marrying a Southern gentleman,” Karina said. Hey Karina, does Brad have a brother?

They weren't the only celebrity couple to get engaged recently. Nick Lachey popped the question to girlfriend Vanessa Minnillo over the weekend! Read the deets about the proposal.

