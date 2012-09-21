Karina Smirnoff on Dancing with the Stars: "I Think We're Ready!"

Image zoom Courtesy of ABC

Get ready to rumba! Dancing with the Stars kicks into high gear Monday night at 8 pm EST on ABC with the premiere of its first-ever All-Stars show, and the ridiculously talented (and ripped) Karina Smirnoff is already back in the studio, rehearsing for the debut with partner Apolo Anton Ohno, who won the competition with dance partner (and InStyle Makeover cover girl) Julianne Hough back in 2007. "We've been practicing, and I think we're ready," she told InStyle.com. "I'm extremely nervous, but I'm also excited. I definitely have a great partner! He's a true athlete and a gentleman. I call him 'Apolo Oh Yes' instead of 'Ohno!'" And what about the super-sparkly (and often risqué) getups the cast usually wears? " It's all about having the costumes support the story of the dance," Smirnoff told InStyle.com. "I think the first week's outfit is a little crazy, but I think our song's a little crazy, so it goes well together!" We can't wait to see these two cha-cha-cha their way across the dance floor!

